Another week, another poll projection showing a CAQ landslide on Oct. 3

Landslide, rout, decimation, lopsided victory, evisceration -- pick your descriptor.

Polls as of Sunday show Francois Legault's CAQ party heading for a bigger majority than they won in 2018. The lowest potential seat count has the CAQ winning almost a dozen more seats than they did four years ago.

The day the writ dropped, Qc125.com (Canada338) had the CAQ winning between 82 and 106 seats, the Liberals between 10 and 24, Quebec Solidaire between five and 14, Parti Quebecois between one and six and the Conservative party between zero and four.

In 2018, the CAQ won 74, PLQ, 31; QS, 10; and PQ 10.

The CAQ is projected to take 42 per cent of the popular vote, followed by the PLQ (17 per cent), QS (15 per cent), Conservatives (13 per cent) and PQ (nine per cent).

Philippe J. Fournier is the poll analyst that runs the site and said it's important to remember that polls are not predictions. They will change as the campaign progresses.

"These will change, and so let's say the Liberals gained 10 points during the election, people will take screengrabs of this and say, 'you see you were wrong!'" he said. "It's like saying it's sunny today and 30 days later, 'well, it's not sunny today, is it?' So these numbers will change."

Ces chiffres ne sont pas une prédiction du résultat du 3 octobre, mais une projection du portrait actuel.



La projection va assurément changer au cours de la campagne.



La prédiction viendra tard le 2 octobre :-)



Mon analyse: https://t.co/EqSrLEiaa9 pic.twitter.com/550cnvUdEV — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) August 29, 2022

The large differences within the brackets, Fournier said, relate to the voting system in Quebec, where proportional representation, particularly for the Liberals, could result in their Oct. 3 being catastrophic or only mildly bad.

"If really only single digit of francophones for the Liberals, and the Liberals cannot count on the anglophone community as much as they used to, they could lose potentially a lot of seats, so that's why the bracket is so much," said Fournier.

Fournier added that if the Liberals get 25 seats (six fewer than in 2018), that would be a major victory, but the party has all but lost any prospect of gaining one outside of the Montreal-Laval area and Pontiac (held by Andre Fortin).

MORE VOTERS, MORE CHANGE

The rule, in general, is that higher voter turnout means more appetite for change. For example, the dismally low turnout in the Ontario election (43 per cent) resulted in an easy win for Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative government, whereas the high voter turnout in the 2015 federal election (68.5 per cent) resulted in a landslide win for Justin Trudeau's Liberals, then in opposition.

"So the CAQ could go on cruise control and win a massive majority, especially if the turnout was low," said Fournier.

VOTERS VERSUS SEATS

The two numbers to watch for are percentage of popular vote and seats.

On Oct. 3, this will have a particular significance for Eric Duhaime's Conservative Party.

"The uncertainty is high," said Fournier. "Basically, the Conservatives are strong where the CAQ is already stronger."

The exodus of Liberal voters from everywhere outside of the Montreal-area could hurt the Conservatives as well.

The Beauce and Quebec City are the regions where Duhaime's party is strongest, but the polls show that there is no vote splitting in those regions: the Liberals, PQ and QS have very little support.

For context, in Beauce-Nord, CAQ Luc Provençal won with 66.4 per cent of the vote and in Beauce-Sud Samuel Poulin won with 62.7 per cent of the vote.

In Duhaime's Chauveau riding, Sylvain Levesque took the seat for the CAQ with 47.1 per cent of the vote.

"Duhaime himself could have 43 per cent of the vote and still lose because there's no vote splitting; you need 45 or 46 to win," said Fournier.