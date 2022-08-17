Police seize cocaine, nearly $360,000 in North Shore operation

Police seized a variety of narcotics and nearly $360,000 during an operation on Montreal's North Shore Wednesday.

13 homes, businesses and vehicles were searched, resulting in the seizure of:

Nearly $360,000 CAD;

840 grams of cocaine;

250 cartons of contraband cigarettes (50,000 cigarettes);

Approximately 15 lbs of cannabis;

Over 1,800 methamphetamine tablets;

500 ml of GHB;

More than 950 tablets of prescription drugs;

3 SUVs, 1 car;

1 air handgun (imitation 9 mm -- a weapon that can be mistaken for a real firearm);

Several sports and collectible items of great value.

Four people were arrested, according to a press release from Quebec's Centaure unit, which targets armed violence.

Three of those arrested were from Terrebonne, Que: Claude Noel, 58, Jonathan Guilbert-Gauthier, 37, and a 36-year-old woman who police did not name.

45-year-old Patrick Gauthier of Lavaltrie, was also arrested.

"These individuals could face charges of trafficking in substances, conspiracy, participation in the activities of a criminal organization, and laundering the proceeds of crime," the press release states.