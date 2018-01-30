

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are seeking an important witness in connection with a sexual assault that took place last fall.

Police say the incident took place at 1 a.m. on Oct, 29, when the victim was heading home. Someone called to her at the corner of Sherbrooke St. and Park Ave. downtown, and tried talking to her. The woman told him repeatedly to leave her alone.

The man continued to follow her into her building, entering it behind her and then assaulting her before fleeing, police said.

Police are seeking a black man, who is about 20 years old and muscular. He is 1.77 metres (5’10”) and weighs about 80 kgs (175 lbs). He has short black hair, possibly dark eyes and speaks English without an accent.

At the time if the incident, he was wearing a white and blue shirt, low-hanging jeans and blue shoes.

Anyone with information that could identify and locate this witness should contact Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133 or online. The information will be treated anonymously and confidentially.



