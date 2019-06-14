Featured Video
Police seek public's help in finding missing 16-year-old girl
Amanda Bedard
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, June 14, 2019 3:42PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 14, 2019 3:47PM EDT
Montreal police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a missing 16-year-old girl.
Police issued a notice Friday saying that Amanda Bedard was last on May 30 at her school in the western end of the city. Investigators are concerned for her safety because of the people with whom she may be associating.
Some information suggests she may be in the Toronto area or in the United States.
Amanda is white with brown har and brown eyes, but police say she may have dyed her hair and could be wearing colour contact lenses. She is 5’5’’ (165 cm), 145 lbs. (66 kg) and speaks French.
Anyone with information regarding her disappearance is urged to call 911, visit their local police station or offer tips anonymously and confidentially via Info-Crime at 514-393-1133 or online.
