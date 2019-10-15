On Saturday, Oct 13, 2018, Jame-Laura May went to see a movie with her mother.

She left during the screening to get a drink of water. She hasn't been seen since.

On Tuesday, Longueuil police once again asked for the public's help in finding the missing 25-year-old woman, who had been undergoing psychiatric treatment and was out on a day pass at the time of her disappearance, and who had ran away repeatedly as a teenager.

Investigators fear for her safety, and say she may be in or out of the province of Quebec.

Police are asking anyone with information on May's whereabouts to call 911, or to contact Longueuil police sergeant-detective Eric Dery at 450-463-7100, extension 4712.