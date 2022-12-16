Police seek inmate who escaped from southwestern Quebec prison

An inmate has escaped from Archambault Institution, a prison in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, Que., Correctional Service Canada (CSC) reported Thursday night.

Police are currently looking for François Paquette, 53. He's serving a sentence of three years, four months and 28 days for breaking and entering and possessing burglary tools.

CSC says the prisoner's absence was noted by Archambault staff during the 10 p.m. count on Thursday.

CSC then contacted Quebec provincial police (SQ).

"A warrant for his arrest has been issued," the federal agency said in a statement.

Paquette has a fair complexion, brown eyes, brown hair, and glasses.

He is around 6'0" tall (185 cm) and weighs 187 lbs (85 kg). The man has served previous sentences for breaking and entering.

CSC is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of François Paquette to contact the SQ.

The agency is investigating the circumstances surrounding the escape and is working with the police department to find the offender "as quickly as possible."

Archambault Prison is a two-tiered facility with medium and minimum security units. It's located about 20 km south of Saint-Jérôme.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 16, 2022.