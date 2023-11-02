Police seek help finding missing Verdun teenager

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Lucy Adams was last seen on Oct. 28 around 12 p.m. at her home in Verdun and hasn't been spotted since. She travels by foot and public transit and frequents Metro stations. Police say they are concerned for her health and safety.

Police say she is five feet two inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes. She also has black hair, a non-permanent tattoo on her chin, and piercings on her tongue and in the septum of her nose. She speaks English.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a logo on the front, black pants and a brown handbag.

Anyone with information regarding her disappearance is asking to call 911 or contact their local police station.