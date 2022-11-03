Police seek 17-year-old boy from Drummondville, Que.
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public's help locating 17-year-old Kyler Scott O'Hanley from Drummondville, Que.
O'Hanley was last seen walking around the Drummondville area, located east of Montreal in the Centre-du-Québec region.
He was wearing a yellow and black plaid shirt, dark jeans, black sneakers and a dark canvas coat.
O'Hanley is described as being 5'9" (1.75 m) and weighing 165 lbs (75 kg), with short brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say his family and friends have reason to fear for his safety.
Anyone with information on O'Hanley's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the SQ information unit at 1-800-659-4264.
