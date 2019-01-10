

CTV Montreal





The Sureté du Quebec is looking for witnesses to a deadly crash that appears to have been prompted by a driver passing in the righthand lane.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 27 when three cars collided on Highway 10 in Brossard.

Police have now determined that a woman driving in the lefthand lane of westbound Highway 10 was about to move into the righthand lane when a driver who was following her suddenly passed on her right. She swerved to avoid the vehicle and lost control, crossing over the median ditch and driving into the path of two cars in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

The 42-year-old woman died as a result of the impact, and her husband and two children were hurt.

Police are now asking the driver of this following car, or any witnesses to the crash, to contact them by calling the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.