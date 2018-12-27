

CTV Montreal





A 42-year-old motorist was killed and five other people injured in a three-car collision on Highway 10 near Brossard on Thursday evening.

According to the Surete du Quebec, several ambulances were dispatched to the scene around 5:30 p.m..

First reports indicate that a vehicle heading west veered from its lane, crossed the median, and hit two other cars travelling in the opposite direction.

Four of the injured were in the first vehicle and one person in each of the other cars was injured. Of the five people who were injured, two - a child and a passenger of the person who was killed - were in critical condition.

Eastbound Highway 10 was temporarily closed in both directions, but has since re-opened to traffic.

Experts from Transports Quebec were dispatched to the scene to establish the exact circumstances.