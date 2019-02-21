

CTV Montreal





Months after an attack in downtown Montreal, police have released photos and videos of the suspects.

On July 22, 2018, several men attacked a 35-year-old man on Crescent St., slashing his face and leaving him with a deep cut.

The attack happened around 4:10 a.m. on Crescent near De Maisonneuve on a Sunday morning.

Police have now identified several men who were captured on surveillance video earlier in the night.

Anyone with information about the men is asked to call Info Crime at 514-393-1133.