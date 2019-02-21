Featured Video
Police search for suspects in July attack
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, February 21, 2019 11:28AM EST
Months after an attack in downtown Montreal, police have released photos and videos of the suspects.
On July 22, 2018, several men attacked a 35-year-old man on Crescent St., slashing his face and leaving him with a deep cut.
The attack happened around 4:10 a.m. on Crescent near De Maisonneuve on a Sunday morning.
Police have now identified several men who were captured on surveillance video earlier in the night.
Anyone with information about the men is asked to call Info Crime at 514-393-1133.
Latest Montreal News
- EMSB: Willingdon gets second campus, Edinburgh gets modular classrooms
- Caisse de Depot grew 4.2% in 2018, bought more shares in SNC-Lavalin
- One man dies after stabbing at Decarie Square
- Man accused of killing daughter dies in hospital
- MUHC doctor honoured for innovation in early detection of women's cancers