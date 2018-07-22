

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are still searching for a suspect believed to have stabbed a 35-year-old man Sunday morning in downtown Montreal.

His injuries are serious, according to the SPVM, but he is expected to survive his injuries.

The incident occurred around 4:10 a.m. on Crescent St. near de Maisonneuve.

The victim sustained stab wounds to the upper body in an altercation with another man, who fled.

Investigators have yet to determine the exact cause, and will be meeting with the victim and witnesses.