MONTREAL -- Montreal and Quebec police conducted several searches Tuesday morning in the latest step of an investigation into illegal cannabis trafficking in the city and South Shore area.

Officers carried out 16 searches in several residences, vehicles, and warehouses.

“Today's searches are aimed at consolidating the evidence and seizing material useful to demonstrate the involvement of these suspects in a criminal organization,” read a Tuesday morning news release.

The investigation began back in February, 2020.

Police estimate the trafficking network has brought in “a few million dollars, all from online sales,” according to Sgt. Audrey Anne Bilodeau, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec.

Bilodeau told CTV News the next step in the investigation involves meetings with those believed to be involved in the network in order to gather more information.

“We’re not talking about arrests yet,” said Bilodeau.

In addition, police have also ordered bank accounts belonging to those allegedly involved to be frozen.