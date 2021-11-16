MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police say they have apprehended a man who was spotted walking around with a weapon in Sept-Îles, in eastern Quebec, on Tuesday morning.

The police operation sent several high schools and elementary schools in the area into lockdown as officers were trying to locate the suspect. Residents were also asked to lock their doors and stay away from windows.

Just before noon, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said in a tweet the man was located in a building on Régnault St.

Minutes later, the force said in an update that the man was in custody and that "the investigation surrounding these events is continuing."

Earlier in the morning, the suspect was seen near Noël and Radisson avenues and police said he appeared to be armed with a silver barrel weapon and could be dangerous. He wore a face mask, black clothing, black gloves and was carrying a black backpack.

Patrick Gwilliam, the director general of the municpality of Sept-Îles, told CTV News that many businesses in the area also locked their doors and were screening people at their entrances as a precaution.

"He was wearing a high caliber gun on him," he said of the suspect seen causing a panic on the streets before the man was arrested.

"But ... there's no shots that's been fired or nobody injured for now."

Students who had not yet arrived at school were told to stay home Tuesday morning and staff who were already at work were told to stay indoors. The head of the centre de service scolaire told CTV News that kids in elementary schools were told not to leave during the lunch hour and that help will be made available to anyone who needs it after the "unprecedented" situation."

The City of Sept-Îles also issued a statement on its website notifying the public that doors to municipal buildings were closed to limit access. In a Facebook post at 12:07 p.m., the city said access to municipal buildings was open.