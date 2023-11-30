Police say multiple weapons used in serious assault on man at Montreal homeless encampment

The mayor is denouncing a "violent attack" that left a 57-year-old man at a homeless encampment in Montreal with serious injuries on Thursday.

Police described the incident as an armed assault, which happened at around 10:50 a.m. under a bridge near the intersection of Sainte-Catherine and Bercy streets, in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the man with injuries to his upper and lower body. Police say multiple weapons were used during the assault.

"His injuries are considered serious," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson for the Montreal police service.

The victim was conscious when he was sent to hospital, where he remained in critical condition Thursday afternoon.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the assault.

No arrests have been made.

"The violent attack on a homeless person in the borough of Ville-Marie is shocking and intolerable. Violence is never acceptable; the @SPVM will get to the bottom of this crime," Mayor Valérie Plante wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

She added: "We need to support the organizations that provide safe and suitable places for people experiencing homelessness, and accelerate the construction of social and affordable housing. This is fundamental to ensuring the safety of the most vulnerable."