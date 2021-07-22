MONTREAL -- Montreal police say an innocent bystander was injured after a drive-by shooting outside a Saint-Leonard cafe Thursday afternoon.

Around noon police were called to the intersection of Jean-Talon Boulevard and Des Angevins Street for reports of possible gunshots.

Upon arrival, they found a man who had been injured in the upper body "by shards" following the shooting outside the Sorrento cafe. He was sent to hospital but his injuries are not considered life-threatening, police say.

At least one bullet casing was found at the scene.

The person who was intended target fled the scene, as did the suspect in a vehicle. Police have not made any arrests and did not release any information about the vehicle.

The canine unit is searching the area as the investigation continues.