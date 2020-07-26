WATERLOO, QUE. -- The search resumed early Sunday to find a 20-year-old man who sank, with his paddleboat, in Waterloo Lake in Montérégie 24 hours earlier.

The victim did not know how to swim and was't wearing a life jacket when his boat began to take on water, according to Quebec provincial police.

A witness who was on a nearby pier swam to try to rescue him, to no avail. The witness made it back to shore and emergency services were called around 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

"Searching took place yesterday with divers from the Sûreté du Québec and boats on the lake," said police spokesperson Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay.

"The search was suspended Saturday evening around 9:00 p.m. They resumed this morning at 5:00 a.m., again with a search on the water and surrounding area, to try to locate the 20-year-old man who is still missing."

Police also combed the lakeshore in their search.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2020.