Police open homicide investigation after man's body found in Montreal recycling bin

Montreal police say the discovery of a man's body in a recycling bin in the city's east end Monday morning is now considered a homicide.

The body of the man, believed to be in his 50s, was found in a bin during recycling collection in the city's Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood Monday morning.

After investigators found "signs of violence" on the body, which has not yet been identified, the case was transferred to the Montreal police's major crime unit, said police spokesperson Veronique Comtois.

This marks the city's 18th homicide of the year.

Police received a 911 call at around 8:50 a.m. after the body was discovered during a pickup at Adam Street and Letourneux Avenue.

Sources told CTV News the call was placed by a collection worker. The body, which had been placed into the bin, was moved into the back of the recycling truck, where it was discovered.

When police arrived, the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It’s a lot," said Danny Tremblay, a resident who lives close to the site of the grim discovery.

"A death, next to our home," he said, with a deep exhale. "I have a child in the house."

Police have not yet identified any suspects. The collection worker who made the discovery is employed with Matrec, the company contracted to pick up recycling in the area.

Richard Memeau, Matrec's regional director, told CTV News he hadn't had a chance to speak with the employee, who had spent most of the day with investigators.

He said that he would meet with the employee Monday to discuss any required time off and whether he would need to see a counsellor.

With files from CTV Montreal's Iman Kassam.