Police on Montreal's South Shore looking for missing elderly couple

Longueuil police (SPAL) are asking for the public's assistance in locating Jeannette Castilloux, 81, and Michel Girouard, 79, who have been missing since late Friday night. SOURCE: SPAL Longueuil police (SPAL) are asking for the public's assistance in locating Jeannette Castilloux, 81, and Michel Girouard, 79, who have been missing since late Friday night. SOURCE: SPAL

