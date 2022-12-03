Police on Montreal's South Shore looking for missing elderly couple

Police on Montreal's South Shore are asking for the public's assistance in locating an elderly couple that was last seen late Friday night.

Longueuil police (SPAL) report that Jeannette Castilloux, 81, and Michel Girouard, 79, from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. may be driving a blue 2016 Nissan Sentra with license plate 558 TKA.

They were last seen around 11 p.m. Friday.

"We fear for their health and safety," the SPAL said in a news release.

Catilloux is around 5'1" with orange hair and brown eyes. She speaks French.

Le @PoliceSPAL recherche Jeannette Castilloux et Michel Girouard, résidents de Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, âgés de 81 et 79 ans.

Ils auraient été vus le 2 déc. vers 11 h.

🚗Nissan Sentra bleu 2016 immatriculé 558 TKA.

Si vous les voyez :📞le 911 immédiatement. pic.twitter.com/uG0co1cJgW — Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) December 3, 2022

Girouard is around 5'7" with grey hair and brown eyes and also speaks French.

Anyone who sees either person can contact 911 and mention the file LGM-221202-099.