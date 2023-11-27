Police officer struck by car on Hwy. 15 in Laval during pursuit

A 24-year-old police officer is suffering from serious injuries after a vehicle struck him on Highway 15 in Laval early Monday morning.

the Laval police service said that at about 2:30 a.m., officers noticed a car with its headlights off travelling on Highway 15 southbound, with the rear window smashed.



Officers followed the vehicle, without initiating a formal pursuit, according to police, until the 18-year-old suspect behind the wheel pulled over onto the shoulder of the highway, near the Médéric-Martin Bridge, and took off on foot.



He ran toward the northbound lanes, with the officer in pursuit. The police officer was struck by a car during the chase, but is expected to survive his injuries.

That driver, a 29-year-old man with no connection to the stolen car, was arrested for impaired driving. The 18-year-old was also intercepted by officers.

Highway 15 was closed between Saint-Martin and Gouin Boulevards on Monday morning for a police investigation. The southbound lane reopened at 5:30 a.m.

- With files from The Canadian Press and Noovo Info