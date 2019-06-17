

Kelly Greig, CTV Montreal





One police officer is recovering from lower-body injuries after his cruiser crashed into a tree at the corner of Park Ave. and Mont Royal Ave. just before 6 a.m. Monday.

The officer was responding to a call when he lost control of the car on a bump in the road.

A police dog that was in the vehicle was also examined for injuries.

Investigators estimate the officer was going 80 km/h at the time of the crash, but a black box built into the cruiser will be examined to determine the exact speed.



"Police cars have a black box where they can have all the information concerning what was the speed of the car, if the driver was using his seat belt a few seconds before the accident, so the collision experts will have all this data in the 24 to 48 hours to come," said Montreal police spokesperson Veronique Dubuc.

A portion of Mont Royal Avenue between Park and St-Urbain was closed four about four hours Monday morning.