Police officer in stable condition following early morning crash
One police officer is recovering from lower-body injuries after his cruiser crashed into a tree at the corner of Park Avenue and Mont Royal on Monday, June 17, 2019 (CTV Montreal/JL Boulch)
Kelly Greig, CTV Montreal
Published Monday, June 17, 2019 8:54AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 17, 2019 11:21AM EDT
One police officer is recovering from lower-body injuries after his cruiser crashed into a tree at the corner of Park Ave. and Mont Royal Ave. just before 6 a.m. Monday.
The officer was responding to a call when he lost control of the car on a bump in the road.
A police dog that was in the vehicle was also examined for injuries.
Investigators estimate the officer was going 80 km/h at the time of the crash, but a black box built into the cruiser will be examined to determine the exact speed.
"Police cars have a black box where they can have all the information concerning what was the speed of the car, if the driver was using his seat belt a few seconds before the accident, so the collision experts will have all this data in the 24 to 48 hours to come," said Montreal police spokesperson Veronique Dubuc.
A portion of Mont Royal Avenue between Park and St-Urbain was closed four about four hours Monday morning.
