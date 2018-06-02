

The Canadian Press





Longueuil police are appealing to possible witnesses of an attempted kidnapping that took place Thursday night near Saguenay and Senecal Streets in Brossard.

The suspect could be linked to another kidnapping attempt that occurred May 17, also in Brossard.

According to police, around 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, a teen who had just stepped off the bus noticed she was being followed by a vehicle, driven by a man, cruising at low speed.

Fearing for her safety, she began to run - but the man exited his vehicle to chase her until she reached the crescent on Saguenay St. According to police, the man may have ended his pursuit here because of witnesses in the area.

Elements collected by police about Thursday night's case coincides with an attempted kidnapping that occurred May 17, on Cherrier St. in Brossard.

The suspect's behaviour, physical description, and vehicle used by the man bear "significant similarities," police said.

The suspect is a white male between the ages of 30 and 40, who is approximately 5'9 and weighs about 180 lbs. He has brown hair and a short beard.

The man wore grey sweatpants and a pale blue sport t-shirt with a logo on the chest.