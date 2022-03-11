Police launch manhunt for man who escaped Montreal hospital

Quebec provincial police are on a manhunt after a patient escaped from a Montreal hospital and may have stolen an SUV.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said Gaétan Campeau, 49, was under the care of correctional officers when he managed to escape. The police service has released photos of him and the vehicle he might be driving as they try to locate him.

Police believe he is driving a Kia Sportage, four-door SUV with the licence plate E93 PLP, with tinted rear windows and a deflector on the passenger side window.

The SQ said the man who escaped may be driving a Kia Sportage with licence plate E93 PLP, seen here in this photo sent to the media. (Source: SQ handout)

Campeau is described as a man who is five feet six inches tall weighing approximately 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was reportedly wearing black pants, a dark sweater, and a dark coat.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately and to not question him. Members of the public can also contact the SQ confidentially by calling 1-800-659-4264.