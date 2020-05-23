Police investigating attempted murder in RDP
Published Saturday, May 23, 2020 10:45PM EDT
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL -- Montreal police are investigating an attempted murder in Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles.
Police said they received a call at around 9 p.m. on Saturday night. When officers arrived at the scene on Perras Ave. near 53rd St, they found a 24-year-old male with bullet woulds in his upper and lower body.
The victim was conscious while being transported to hospital.
A perimeter was established in the area and the SPVM deployed a K9 unit to aid in the investigation.
No arrests have yet been made.