Police investigating after man's body found near Quebec border crossing

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Damar Hamlin asked who won Bills-Bengals when he woke up

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest Monday -- and his first question was 'Did we win?' his doctors said Thursday.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon