Police investigate 'suspicious' house fire north of Montreal

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating after a fire ripped through a home north of Montreal as a man slept inside Friday night.

The fire started in a vehicle parked on Ruisseau-des-Anges Sud in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan around 11 p.m.

CTV Montreal Camera Operator Cosmo Santamaria was off duty when he drove by and saw the flames.

As the fire spread to the house, he called 911 and knocked on doors and windows until a man, who had been sleeping, answered the door and was able to escape.

Santamaria captured video showing the home engulfed in flames as firefighters arrived.

The SQ says the fire is considered suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing.

-With files from CTV's Max Harrold