TERREBONNE, QUE. -- The police believe that the violent and vast fire that ravaged the building of the former Moody factory in Terrebonne, in Lanaudière, on Monday evening, was possibly started by a criminal hand.

The Terrebonne fire department sent the investigation file to the Terrebonne/Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines/Bois-des-Filion police department after they identified certain elements of a suspicious nature at the scene.

The fire broke out around 10:45 p.m. in the old and large building located on Saint-Louis Street in Terrebonne. When the first police officers arrived, flames were clearly visible.

Police officers established a large security perimeter to help firefighters control the blaze. Fire departments from several neighbouring municipalities were called in to assist.

Some residents of Saint-Louis Street were forced out of their homes for safety reasons; there were no injuries.

As of mid-morning Tuesday, the scene was not yet secured. When it is, police fire technicians and investigators will go there to conduct analysis and meet with witnesses.

The building was vacant, but the fire and water damage is extensive.

The main building of the former Matthew Moody and Sons factory, made of stone and brick, was erected in 1892. It began as a farm machinery factory.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 24, 2021.