Montreal set to unveil plan for deer overpopulation in east end

The City of Montreal is set to unveil its plan to deal with the overpopulation of white-tailed deer in the island's east end.

Mayor Valerie Plante's administration will hold a news conference on Tuesday afternoon to explain the action plan.

The plan, formulated in response to the recommendations issued by the technical and scientific committee, is designed to "reduce the risks and harmful effects associated with the overpopulation of white-tailed deer" on its territory.

The plan in Montreal comes after a legal saga in suburban Longueuil, where in October, the Court of Appeal finally rejected animal activists' request to halt a deer cull at Michel-Chartrand Park. The court gave the City of Longueuil the green light to cull up to 100 white-tailed deer for population control. That cull is expected to take place this fall.