Man dead after shooting in Longueuil

A man in his 50s is dead after gunfire erupted in the Saint-Hubert borough of Longueuil on Montreal's South Shore.

According to Longueuil police (SPAL), the incident happened at 11 p.m. Monday on Mackay Street.

"A person was hit by gunfire and taken to hospital," said Ghyslain Vallière, a spokesperson for Longueuil police. "We fear for his life."



Police later confirmed the man had died.

A large perimeter has been set up to allow investigators to search the scene.

No arrests have been made.