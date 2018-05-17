

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are investigating after residents reported hearing gunshots Thursday evening in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

According to police a fight broke out at around 7 p.m. between a group of people on Emile Yelle street, near Andre-Grasset avenue.

Shots were fired and the group dispersed before police arrived.

No victims or suspects have been found.

Police called in the Canine Unit which found bullet holes in the side of a nearby building.

A police perimeter has been established and forensic technicians are also investigating.