    • Police investigate after man shot in Lachine

    Police tape surrounds the scene of a shooting on Duff Court Street in Lachine on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) Police tape surrounds the scene of a shooting on Duff Court Street in Lachine on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
    Montreal police are investigating after a young man was shot in Lachine Wednesday afternoon.

    At around 7:30 p.m., police got a call about a shooting near a basketball court on Duff Court Street.

    When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be in his early 20s with a gunshot wound on his upper body. He was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

    Paramedics performed CPR on the victim as they were rolling him into the ambulance. A woman could be heard crying loudly in front of a large group of people as someone came to console her.

    Police are waiting for an update on the man's condition in hospital.

