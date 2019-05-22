Featured Video
Police in western Quebec investigate attacks on various public utilities
Hydro towers in Quebec. (The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019 3:17PM EDT
Police forces in western Quebec are investigating a series of attacks on public utility installations and private business equipment that occurred over a one-month period earlier this spring.
Montreal La Presse reported Wednesday as many as 15 sites were hit by bullets from a high-calibre rifle between mid-March and mid-April.
Targeted sites included hydro towers, highway inspection installations and telecommunication company equipment. There were no reported injuries.
A Hydro-Quebec spokesman estimates the damage to one of the corporation's towers will cost between $75,000 and $100,000 to repair.
Police in Gatineau, the MRC-des-Collines police force and the Surete du Quebec are all confirming they have open investigations into attacks on public utilities or on private business equipment.
Gatineau police say they are investigating nine cases and are trying to determine whether a person they recently arrested is linked to any of the crimes.
Latest Montreal News
- No charges in connection with death of truck driver on Metropolitan
- Education minister unimpressed by EMSB decision to transfer Galileo building to French system
- Land developer, Montreal baseball investors reach deal on potential stadium site
- 40 residents forced from homes on Tuesday evening as Plateau building collapses
- Police in western Quebec investigate attacks on various public utilities