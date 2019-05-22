

The Canadian Press





Police forces in western Quebec are investigating a series of attacks on public utility installations and private business equipment that occurred over a one-month period earlier this spring.

Montreal La Presse reported Wednesday as many as 15 sites were hit by bullets from a high-calibre rifle between mid-March and mid-April.

Targeted sites included hydro towers, highway inspection installations and telecommunication company equipment. There were no reported injuries.

A Hydro-Quebec spokesman estimates the damage to one of the corporation's towers will cost between $75,000 and $100,000 to repair.

Police in Gatineau, the MRC-des-Collines police force and the Surete du Quebec are all confirming they have open investigations into attacks on public utilities or on private business equipment.

Gatineau police say they are investigating nine cases and are trying to determine whether a person they recently arrested is linked to any of the crimes.