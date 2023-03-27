Police find 6th and 7th bodies inside site of Old Montreal fire

Police say they have found the sixth and seventh bodies inside a building in Old Montreal that burned down 11 days ago and do not expect find any more victims.

The last two victims' bodies were sent to a pathologist for formal identification. With the death toll now expected to remain at seven, police said they can begin to focus their efforts on finding the cause of the deadly March 16 fire.

During a news conference Monday afternoon, Insp. David Shane and Montreal fire operations chief Martin Guilbault also revealed the identities of four more victims.

The victims are An Wu, 31, Dania Zafar, 31, Saniya Khan, 31, and 35-year-old Nathan Sears. The corner has previously identified the first fire victim as Camille Maheux, 76.

Some of the victims had rented units in the building on the Airbnb platform, which was prohibited from allowing hosts to rent short-term rentals in the area due to a city bylaw.

Airbnb has since announced it would remove all listings in Quebec from its platform that don't have a permit from the province.

This is a developing story. More to come.