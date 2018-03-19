

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are heading into the water of the back river on Monday as the search for a missing ten-year-old boy enters its second week.

Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou was last seen by his family one week ago today when he left his Ahuntsic-Cartierville home to head to a friend's house.

That friend wasn't home and Ariel then wandered around the neighbourhood and was seen at a park next to the river around 2 p.m. by a passerby.

Since he vanished police have searched day and night on foot, horseback, and ATV in the parks north of Gouin Blvd. near Acadie Blvd., and gone door-to-door in hopes of finding clues about the boy's location.

Last week police on boats used sonar in the Riviere des Prairies without success, and over the weekend they performed tests on the thickness of the ice and the speed of the river's current.

Having determined that it is safe, divers are expected to get into the river at 8 a.m. as they continue their search for the boy.

The Kouakou family is convinced that Ariel has been abducted and is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to the discovery of the child.

Boxer Adonis Stevenson has also donated $15,000 to help find the boy.

To date police have received 250 tips related to the case.

"We're still asking people be aware of any sign any information," said Andrée-Anne Picard of the Montreal police force. "Every little information is very important for us. It could be major for us."

