MONTREAL -- A police chase involving a 17-year-old driver ended with the suspect crashing into a Lachute home on Friday night.

None of the occupants of the two-unit house were injured.

The accident occurred at around 1:00 a.m. on Argenteuil Ave. The driver lost control of his vehicle while being pursued by Surete du Quebec officers who had attempted to pull him over for violating the Highway Safety Code.

The driver refused to stop despite the flashing lights of the pursuing SQ vehicle.

The teen fled the car after he crashed, leaving behind three passengers who suffered minor injuries. Police were able to arrest him near the scene.

The suspect was taken to hospital as a preventive measure but was soon discharged. He will appear before a youth court judge to face several charges but was released on a promise to appear in court.