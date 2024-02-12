Police believe abandoned car with bullet holes linked to Montreal North shooting

A car riddled with bullet holes was found in Montreal North Monday afternoon and police say they believe the vehicle was involved in a shooting that happened nearby earlier in the day.

At around 1:15 p.m., police received a 911 call about people in two cars exchanging gunfire near the corner of Prieur Street and Parc-Georges Avenue. No victims were found when police arrived.

A short while later, police say they found a car with gunshot impacts near the intersection of Industriel and Pie-IX boulevards.



No arrests have been made but the investigation is ongoing.