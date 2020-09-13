MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help to locate two Saint-Hyacinthe residents who went missing together.

Martine Mercier, 49, and Kevin Lussier Faille, 22, were last seen on Laurier Blvd. West in Saint-Hyacinthe around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Mercier stands 3"11, weighs approximately 141 lbs and has short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a hat and loose clothing.

Lussier is 6"1, weighs 176 lbs and has shaved brown hair and brown eyes. He left with a box of video games, according to police, and was last seen wearing a red hat.

The families of both individuals say they have reasons to worry for their safety.

Anyone with information on either is being asked to call 911 or the Surete du Quebec's anonymous line at 1-800-659-4264.