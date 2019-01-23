

CTV Montreal





Montreal police have arrested two people for separate assaults in the metro system, including one that shut down three metro lines during rush hour earlier this month.

On January 9, the orange, green, and yellow lines were shut down at the height of the morning rush hour after someone used pepper spray at the Champ de Mars metro station.

Several people began screaming and crying because of the gas, and not knowing what the cause was as the passengers arrived at Berri-UQAM, the STM was forced to shut down three lines for about half an hour.

Police said the man who used pepper spray had been fighting someone else and used the pepper spray at Champ de Mars, then ran off.

They arrested a 38-year-old man on Tuesday Jan. 22 and he is expected in court soon, although police did not say what charges were recommended.

Mugging suspect arrested

This week police also publicized a brutal mugging that took place in September, and they arrested a suspect on Tuesday.

In September 24 a man walked up to a passenger using an iPhone 8 on an Azur train and repeatedly kicked them in the face and head. The thief then stole the phone and ran off.

Police put out a description of the suspect and after getting several tips they arrested a 29-year-old man.

He will likely face charges of assault when arraigned in court.