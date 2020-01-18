MONTREAL -- Anthony Junior Selman, 27, is facing charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault, assault and criminal harassment in connection to two alleged assaults in Montreal's Verdun borough.

He appeared in court on Jan. 20.

Montreal police arrested him Saturday after the two alleged assaults took place, eight blocks from each other in the early morning hours last Friday.

After receiving a 911 call at 4 a.m., an officer canvassed Desmarchais Boulevard and Verdun Street, near Verdun Elementary School, where he located Selman.

"It's really, really scary," said Martine Robergeau, who lives near the school and was working from home when she says an officer appeared at her door.

"They wanted to know if we have some cameras or something that can help them to find some clues because they had an incident."

After the officer left her apartment, Robergeau posted on Facebook about the alleged assault on a Verdun citizens group.

A woman, who wished to remain anonymous, then posted through a friend's Facebook account to say she had been followed at 3:50 a.m. Friday.

She alleges she was taken into an alley near the Verdun metro on Verdun Avenue and Willibrord Street -- about eight blocks away from the first alleged crime -- and assaulted.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911, go to a local police station or communicate anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or online.