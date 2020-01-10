MONTREAL -- Montreal police have arrested and charged three men following a drive-by shooting in Ahuntsic that startled a 23-year-old, who was not injured.

Officers at the Montreal courthouse on Friday afternoon charged Daniel Amécia, Jerry Fleurmeus and Steve Sillion with attempted murder, drug possession with intent to sell and several other firearms charges.

The three suspects riddled an SUV with bullets overnight Thursday before speeding away, police said, but investigators quickly tracked them down.

Within 24 hours, they were in handcuffs. One of the suspects had a loaded gun on him that corresponded to the weapon used on the SUV the night before, police said on Friday.

Officers seized the gun, bullets and several types of drugs during raids related to the event, they added.

The SPVM's Quietude team performed the investigation. The team has been recently assembled, the police force wrote in a press release, to fight against criminal groups and reduce gun violence.

Anyone with information can anonymously call Info-Crime at 514 393-1133.