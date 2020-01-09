MONTREAL -- A 23-year-old man was left unscathed after gunshots were fired in Montreal’s Ahunsic-Cartierville borough Thursday morning.

According to Montreal police, the incident happened as the man was parking his car near Colombière Place, near Olivier Maurault Avenue at 1:15 a.m.

“He noticed another vehicle that was approaching,” said Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron. “He heard gunshots and just after, that vehicle fled the scene.”

A 23 year-old man escapes spray of bullets in drive by shooting at La Colobiere and Olivier-Maurault Avenue. Police are searching for three suspects. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/6nza7OzGmS — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) January 9, 2020

Bergeron adds the man then moved his car a little farther down the street.

“He noticed at that point that there were traces of gun impact to his vehicle,” he stated. “He mentioned to officers that he had no idea why he was targetted by gunshots.”

The victim was not injured, but was transported to hospital to be treated for shock.

Police are searching for three possible suspects. However, they do not yet know what type of vehicle they were in.