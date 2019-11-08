Police are looking for a motorcyclist who struck a pedestrian downtown and sped off
Montreal police tried to pull the motorcyclist over, but he took off at full speed.
MONTREAL -- Montreal police are trying to track down a motorcyclist who they alleged was involved in a hit-and-run collision causing injuries back in August.
The incident happened at 1 a.m. on Aug. 30 in downtown Montreal as patrol officers put on their flashers to stop the motorcyclist because his licence plate had been cancelled.
The driver stopped on Mackay St. before taking off at full speed. He burned through four red lights, striking a pedestrian crossing the street on a green light on René-Lévesque Blvd. at Fort St.
The 41-year-old victim was badly injured; several of his bones were broken.
Police say the motorcyclist is a man in his 30s who was riding a red sport motorcycle. He speaks English. He was wearing a black helmet with a visor.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information related to the hit-and-run is asked to call 911, go to their local police station, or reach out anonymously and confidentially to Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or online.