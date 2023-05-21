Pointe-Saint-Charles residents gives underpass a makeover, demand CN take action

Frustration over the state of the Wellington Street underpass in Pointe-Saint-Charles prompted residents to give it a temporary makeover on Sunday.

Some compare walking through the tunnel to a house of horrors.

"It drips a lot, especially when it rains. You got all kinds of water and oil that comes out of the ceiling and everything. It's disgusting," said resident Eric Rycroft.

Neighbours say they have been concerned about the decaying underpass for years and want the Canadian National Railway (CN) held accountable for its land.

On Sunday, the group spread saran wrap across the underpass, spray-painting a colourful collage overtop that they hope sends a message without leaving any damage.

"We want to remind them (CN) that they are our neighbour and they do answer to us, and they need to take care of their infrastructure," said resident Mathieu Murphy-Perron.

Pedestrians say they worry for their safety as columns are missing chunks of concrete, walls and ceilings are crumbling, and railings are falling apart.

Residents concerned about the state of the Wellington Street underpass in Pointe-Sainte-Charles came together to demand action from CN on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

"People genuinely do not feel very safe in it. I've seen a lot of pedestrians run as they walk by or go on the street as opposed to the sidewalk because, on the street, you have a metal grating over your head as opposed to the sidewalk where you've the concrete grading," said Murphy-Perron.

In a statement to CTV News, a CN spokesperson said, "CN is aware of the citizens of Point St. Charles' concerns. We are working with the Arrondissement du Sud-ouest to establish a schedule of work to be done."

"Safety is a core value at CN. CN structures are inspected regularly, and we can assure the citizens of the area that the viaduct is safe," it continued.

Despite assurances the structure is structurally sound, people in the area still want the company to fix it up.

"It doesn't look good. I mean, we live in a city that they want to promote that it's beautiful, but it's, you know...its an eyesore," said resident Andree Durand.

In a statement, Montreal's southwest borough said teams have done cleanups at the site and other cleaning operations are expected.