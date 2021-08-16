MONTREAL -- Calling it an "essential tool" to reach carbon neutrality, the Plante administration unveiled a $885-million strategy Monday aimed at increasing electric transportation in the City of Montreal through buses, bicycles and cars.

The strategy is part of the city’s 2020-2030 climate plan and aims to "promote the increase and diversification of sustainable, integrated, affordable and accessible transportation," according to a news release.

Part of the goal is to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, said Mayor Valérie Plante.

Working with nearly 50 partners, the Plante administration said it will focus for the next two years on solutions to decarbonize public transit, individual transportation, shared mobility and freight transportation.

That city will work with the public transit authority, the STM, to electrify its bus fleet and garages, as well as in major projects including the extension of the Montreal metro’s blue line.

The plan also aims to add to the number of electric BIXIs on the road to 2,100, an increase of 200 electric bikes, and have them available in all 19 boroughs. A total of 725 new electric BIXIs were added to the bike sharing network in 2021, representing more the 20 per cent of the fleet, the city said.

The city also plans to install 1,000 new electric Level 2 vehicle public charging stations by the end of 2025, doubling its current offering. The city said it is also working with Hydro-Quebec to install more quick-charge stations, and will support businesses who want to set up charging stations at their offices.

The City of Montreal said it also plans to replace all sub-compact municipal vehicles at the end of their lifespan with similar electric models. Electric models or more environmentally-friendly vehicles will also be favoured when replacing other municipal vehicles.

Plante said the strategy shows Montrealers “that the environment is an issue that is dear to us and that we are taking concrete action to achieve the targets we have set ourselves, notably carbon neutrality by 2050.”

The strategy “allows us to look to the future with optimism, because the ecological transition also involves strengthening electromobility," said Plante.