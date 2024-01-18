Montreal and Quebec City mayors are 'incompetent,' says Pierre Poilievre

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante "incompetent" on Thursday.

In a post on social network X, the federal politician criticized Justin Trudeau's government for paying "billions" to these mayors despite what he described as a "massive drop in construction in Quebec."

He reiterated his promise to make federal funding to municipalities fluctuate according to their effectiveness in increasing housing supply in their respective territories.

With its Housing Accelerator Fund, Trudeau's government intends to force municipalities to reduce the bureaucracy surrounding the issuance of building permits, for example. In other words, if municipal governments want their share, they have to agree to streamline their processes.

Chute massive de la construction au Québec, tandis que Trudeau verse des milliards aux maires incompétents, Marchand et Plante, qui bloquent des chantiers.



L’argent fédéral pour les villes sera lié au nombre de maisons et d’appartements bâtis quand je serai PM. pic.twitter.com/RUv8Wxrv8A — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) January 18, 2024

Poilievre's comments visibly stung Mayor Marchand, who accused him of engaging in "petty politics."

"Poilievre's 'common sense' is to insult Quebec's elected officials. Frankly. It's not only contempt for elected officials, but for all those who work on housing issues in our city," he said on X.

Le «gros bon sens» de Poilièvre c’est d’insulter les élus du Québec. Franchement. C’est non seulement du mépris envers les élus, mais envers tous ceux qui travaillent sur les dossiers d’habitation dans notre ville. C’est de la petite politique. Le Québec ne mérite pas ce mépris. — Bruno Marchand (@brunomarchand) January 18, 2024

Mayor Plante criticized Poilievre for not "understanding that in Quebec, federal housing funding does NOT go through the cities."

"Common sense also means understanding the funding mechanisms specific to each province," she declared, also via X.

Avant de traiter qui que ce soit d'incompétent, M. Poilièvre devrait comprendre qu’au Québec, le financement fédéral en habitation ne passe PAS par les villes.



Le « gros bon sens », c'est aussi de comprendre les mécanismes de financement propres à chaque province. https://t.co/g2HSRmr7Uz — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) January 18, 2024

In Quebec, legislative provisions prevent the federal government from paying money directly to the cities, i.e., without first reaching an agreement with the provincial government.

That said, cities still receive federal funding.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 18, 2023.