    Montreal and Quebec City mayors are 'incompetent,' says Pierre Poilievre

    Left to right: Pierre Poilievre (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick), Bruno Marchand (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot), and Valerie Plante (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi) Left to right: Pierre Poilievre (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick), Bruno Marchand (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot), and Valerie Plante (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi)
    Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante "incompetent" on Thursday.

    In a post on social network X, the federal politician criticized Justin Trudeau's government for paying "billions" to these mayors despite what he described as a "massive drop in construction in Quebec."

    He reiterated his promise to make federal funding to municipalities fluctuate according to their effectiveness in increasing housing supply in their respective territories.

    With its Housing Accelerator Fund, Trudeau's government intends to force municipalities to reduce the bureaucracy surrounding the issuance of building permits, for example. In other words, if municipal governments want their share, they have to agree to streamline their processes.

    Poilievre's comments visibly stung Mayor Marchand, who accused him of engaging in "petty politics."

    "Poilievre's 'common sense' is to insult Quebec's elected officials. Frankly. It's not only contempt for elected officials, but for all those who work on housing issues in our city," he said on X.

    Mayor Plante criticized Poilievre for not "understanding that in Quebec, federal housing funding does NOT go through the cities."

    "Common sense also means understanding the funding mechanisms specific to each province," she declared, also via X.

    In Quebec, legislative provisions prevent the federal government from paying money directly to the cities, i.e., without first reaching an agreement with the provincial government.

    That said, cities still receive federal funding.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 18, 2023.  

