A 44-year-old man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Friday for killing his girlfriend’s son in 2015.

Philippe Gloutney was convicted of stabbing 38-year-old Christopher Larocque with a homemade spear in a dispute over a cat.

Gloutney, a lifelong alcoholic, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and for seriously injuring the victim’s mother.

The prosecution asked for 15 years, but the judge took into consideration the fact that Gloutney completely stopped drinking and was a model prisoner while awaiting his trial.

The prison chaplain backed Gloutney’s bid for a lighter sentence.

Minus time served, he has eight years remaining in prison.