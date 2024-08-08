MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Person exhibiting 'threatening behaviour' surrenders to Longueuil police

    Longueuil police is asking the public to avoid Saint-Charles Street near Roland-Therrien Boulevard. (Scott Prouse/CTV News) Longueuil police is asking the public to avoid Saint-Charles Street near Roland-Therrien Boulevard. (Scott Prouse/CTV News)
    Longueuil police say a person who was exhibiting "threatening behaviour" Thursday morning has surrendered.

    The incident happened on Saint-Charles Street near Roland-Therrien Boulevard in the Vieux-Longueuil sector.

    Officers responded to the scene but said they had difficulty making contact with the individual.

    The person surrendered after several hours of negotiations.

    Traffic was expected to reopen to the public, police said.

