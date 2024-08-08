MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Person exhibiting 'threatening behaviour' in Longueuil, police onsite

    Longueuil Police (SOURCE: SPAL/Facebook) Longueuil Police (SOURCE: SPAL/Facebook)
    Share

    Longueuil police (SPAL) is asking the public to avoid Saint-Charles Street near Roland-Therrien Boulevard in the Vieux-Longueuil sector Thursday morning.

    "An individual is displaying threatening behaviour," explains François Boucher, a spokesperson with Longueuil police.

    He adds officers are on the scene.

    No further details were immediately available.

    The incident could cause traffic in the area.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto condo sells at $320,000 loss

    A 37th-floor luxury condo in the heart of Toronto’s entertainment district that sold for a $320,000 loss is an example of a condo market that hasn’t been this tough in decades, Realtors and observers say.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News