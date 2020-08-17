MONTREAL -- As many as 12 international flights have arrived in Montreal since Aug.1 with passengers who have now tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the federal government, more than 35 fights landed in Canada between Aug. 1 and Aug. 13 that had passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in the country.

Twelve of those flights were in Montreal, and two left Montreal: one for Paris and another for Port au Prince, Haiti.

Another 24 international flights landed in Toronto, three in Vancouver and two in Calgary.

The international flights landing in Montreal since Aug. 1 with COVID-19 cases include:

Air Transat flight TS893 from Cancun to Montreal on Aug. 1

Air France flight AF034 from Paris to Montreal on Aug. 1

Air Canada flight AC1297 from Punta Cana to Montreal on Aug. 1

Air Canada flight AC1241 from Cancun to Montreal on Aug. 1

Qatar Airlines flight QR763 from Doha to Montreal on Aug. 3 (rows 18 to 24)

Air France flight AF348 from Paris to Montreal on Aug. 3

Tap Air Portugal flight TP253 from Lisbon to Montreal on Aug 4.

American Airlines flight AA4719 from Philadelphia to Montreal on Aug. 4 (rows

AeroMexico flight AM680 from Mexico City to Montreal on Aug 4.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight KL671 from Amsterdam to Montreal on Aug. 5

AeroMexico flight AM68 from Mexico City to Montreal on Aug. 6

Air Canada flight AC905 from Athens to Montreal on Aug. 10

Two flights left Montreal for international destinations since Aug. 1 with COVID-19 cases:

Air Canada flight AC870 from Montreal to Paris on Aug 4. (rows 58 to 64)

Air Transat flight TS664 from Montreal to Port au Prince on Aug. 11



The federal government is still advising Canadians against leaving the country for non-essential purposes. For those who do, it is mandatory to self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of whether or not they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.



In addition to the international flights, four domestic flights between Montreal and Toronto also passengers who later tested positive for COVID-19.

They are:

Air Canada flight AC427 from Montreal to Toronto on Aug. 3 (affected rows 12 to 18)

Air Canada flight AC418 from Toronto to Montreal on Aug. 4 (affected rows 20 to 26)

Air Canada flight AC423 from Montreal to Toronto on Aug. 10

Westjet flight WS592 from Toronto to Montreal on Aug. 7

Passengers are not notified directly by federal public health authorities to get tested, though the government acknowledges those onboard affected flights "may have been exposed to COVID-19."



