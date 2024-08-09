Pedestrian seriously injured in Longueuil collision

A man was seriously injured following a collision late on Friday in Longueuil.

At around 8 p.m., the Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL) was called to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of chemin de Chambly and rue Louise.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, but the pedestrian, a man in his 60s, suffered serious injuries and was sent to hospital.

The SPAL said that Chemin de Chambly, at the intersection, was blocked to traffic in both directions for an undetermined period of time and that a security perimeter had been set up to protect the scene.

Investigators will gather as much information as possible from the scene in order to shed light on the circumstances of this event. The SPAL asked the public to avoid the area.

